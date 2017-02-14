Meet Parris Island drill instructor named 'top hat' in the Corps

The iconic Marine Corps drill instructor is heralded as representative of the Corps' top 10 percent, and every year, of the more-than-1,000 drill instructors in the Marine Corps, one is recognized as the best. This year, that drill instructor comes from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When you first meet gunnery Sgt. Vitali Kholodov you likely will not think he's a drill instructor. You won't be overpowered by his bravado, nor will you feel miniscule next to his brawn. Instead, you'll likely first notice the intensity in his eyes, and, after chatting with him, be won over by his humility and quiet confidence.
Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

Beaufort News

Meetings scheduled to address leukemia cases in former Laurel Bay residents

Leukemia cases in children of past Laurel Bay residents is causing concerns in the Beaufort military community. Public meetings to address those concerns have been scheduled for Jan. 17-18, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., in the theater at the Marine Corps Air Station. The agenda will include the status of underground oil storage tanks and other environmental testing in the housing community, according to a letter sent to residents last week by Col. Peter Buck, the commander of MCAS Beaufort. Amanda Whatley, the mother of one of the children diagnosed, told her story this month in a YouTube video that gained national attention.

Local Military News

PFC Maria Daume: 'The Marine Corps will train me to be the best I can be.'

PFC Maria Daume talks about enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps an with infantry contract after graduation on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. She is one of the first four females enlisted with infantry contracts. While some of the female Marines who participated in the gender integration tests earlier this year have been approved for career field changes into the infantry field, these four women shipped to recruit training with the intent of heading to the School of Infantry following boot camp graduation.

Local Military News

8 miles a minute: Capt. Jake Frederick on the challenges of flying F/A 18 Hornets

Capt. James "Jake" Frederick talks about the thrill, pressure and pride he feels as an F/A 18 Hornet pilot with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in excerpts from a Nov. 27, 2013, interview at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Capt. Frederick, 32, was killed after he ejected from his aircraft during training the evening of Dec. 7, 2016, about 120 miles southeast of a Marine Corps airfield in Iwakuni in western Japan. A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship found his body Dec. 8 after an extensive search. Frederick was deployed to Japan from MCAS Beaufort.

Editor's Choice Videos