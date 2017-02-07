Coast Guard crew in training spots girls stuck in marsh

Two teenagers and their dog were rescued by a Coast Guard crew Monday evening after their canoe was stuck in a marsh on Wilmington Island, WTOC reports.
Video released by the Coast Guard Air Station Savannah shows the helicopter rescue playing out in the dark.
According to WTOC, the helicopter crew was training in the area when they saw a flashlight in the marsh, then made contact with the teens.
The guardsmen hoisted the two girls, ages 14 and 15, and their dog to safety around 8:10 p.m. They were taken to Air Station Savannah and reported to be in good condition.
