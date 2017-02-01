MCAS Beaufort recognized by OSHA for base safety

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort has received federal recognition for a base safety initiative.
The air station will receive the Volunteer Protection Program award from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration during a ceremony Thursday. The award recognizes the base for “achieving a high level of and continuous safety excellence within the installation.”
MCAS began trying to achieve the OSHA program’s “Star” status in 2009 and in November became the first Marine Corps operational command to be recognized with the status, a news release said.
