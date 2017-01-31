You might hear ‘simulated weapons fire’ — Parris Island to hold anti-terrorism drill

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island will conduct a day-long anti-terrorism drill, during which people in nearby areas might hear simulated weapons fire.
During the drill, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, area residents and visitors might also see an increase in emergency response personnel.
“Parris Island hosts thousands of visitors each year, and exercises such as this one help ensure depot personnel remain ready for a wide range of potential situations,” the Marine Corps said in a news release regarding the drill.
