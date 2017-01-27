MCAS Beaufort cleans up fuel spilled into Brickyard Creek

About 30 gallons of fuel spilled into Brickyard Creek at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on Thursday, the base said in a news release.
The fuel spilled just before 9 a.m. on a pier because of a ruptured pipe connection, the Marine Corps said. Air station environmental officers had cleaned the spill by about 12:30 p.m., following plans last rehearsed in November, the release said.
The U.S. Coast Guard and state environmental officials were on site to ensure cleanup was done properly, and the air station resumed normal operations.
