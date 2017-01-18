Local Military News

January 18, 2017 1:14 PM

Marine squadron of pilot killed in December returns from deployment

By Stephen Fastenau

The incident leading to the death of a Marine pilot off the coast of Japan is still being investigated as his squadron returned to Beaufort this month.

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on Friday after a six-month deployment to Japan. One of the squadron’s pilots, Capt. James Frederick, died December 7 after ejecting from his F/A 18 during a training mission off the coast of Japan.

The incident is still being investigated, a Marine Corps spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Frederick, 32, had been deployed to III Marine Expeditionary Force of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. His body was recovered after a search by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japanese Coast Guard, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy surface ships.

