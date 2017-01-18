Local Military News
Attack squadron returns to Beaufort from Japan deployment
Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort from Japan on Jan. 13, 2017. The squadron had included Capt. James "Jake" Frederick, who died Dec. 7, 2016, during a training accident after ejecting from his F/A 18 about 120 miles southeast of MCAS Iwakuni. Personnel from Marine Aircraft Group 31 greeted the squadron on the flight line in Beaufort. VMFA-115 was deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Read more about Frederick here: http://bit.ly/2iQ0x8pPfc. Christian Moreno MCAS Beaufort