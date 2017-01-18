Attack squadron returns to Beaufort from Japan deployment

Capt. James "Jake" Frederick talks about the thrill, pressure and pride he feels as an F/A 18 Hornet pilot with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in excerpts from a Nov. 27, 2013, interview at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Capt. Frederick, 32, was killed after he ejected from his aircraft during training the evening of Dec. 7, 2016, about 120 miles southeast of a Marine Corps airfield in Iwakuni in western Japan. A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship found his body Dec. 8 after an extensive search. Frederick was deployed to Japan from MCAS Beaufort.