Attack squadron returns to Beaufort from Japan deployment

Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort from Japan on Jan. 13, 2017. The squadron had included Capt. James "Jake" Frederick, who died Dec. 7, 2016, during a training accident after ejecting from his F/A 18 about 120 miles southeast of MCAS Iwakuni. Personnel from Marine Aircraft Group 31 greeted the squadron on the flight line in Beaufort. VMFA-115 was deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Read more about Frederick here: http://bit.ly/2iQ0x8p
Pfc. Christian Moreno MCAS Beaufort

8 miles a minute: Capt. Jake Frederick on the challenges of flying F/A 18 Hornets

Capt. James "Jake" Frederick talks about the thrill, pressure and pride he feels as an F/A 18 Hornet pilot with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in excerpts from a Nov. 27, 2013, interview at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Capt. Frederick, 32, was killed after he ejected from his aircraft during training the evening of Dec. 7, 2016, about 120 miles southeast of a Marine Corps airfield in Iwakuni in western Japan. A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship found his body Dec. 8 after an extensive search. Frederick was deployed to Japan from MCAS Beaufort.

