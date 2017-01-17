How these Citadel cadets went from Dickies and Chuck Taylors to Trump’s inauguration

0:44 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Pause

1:03 SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home

1:43 Conservation group on Bay Point Island redevelopment: 'Lose-lose for environment and taxpayers'

2:08 Bay Point Island trustee talks about plans for the island's development

1:16 Travel expert comments on pros and cons of luxury resorts

1:00 Bluffton man met 'magnificent' MLK several times

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

2:52 A new bedroom, a new bathroom and four Atlanta Hawks. What wheelchair?

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral