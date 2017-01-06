Beaufort teen semifinalist for national military award

A Beaufort teen is a semifinalist for a national award from Operation Homefront.
Jocelyn Figueroa-Urquidi is one of 90 semifinalists for a Military Child of the Year award, according to a news release. Noneprofit Operation Homefront will declare six winners — one each representing the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and National Guard.
Figueroa-Urquidi is a finalist for a Marine Corps award.
Winners will receive $10,000 each and will be flown to Washington to meet with military leaders and receive the award. Selection is based on scholarship, volunteerism, leadership and extracurricular involvement, the release said.
Semifinalists will be interviewed by Operation Homefront staff and winners will be chosen by a panel of judges including board members and retired and current military leaders.
