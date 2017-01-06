Beaufort teen semifinalist for national military award

1:43 911 call: Recruit jumped from third story deck Pause

1:19 How drill instructors are made on Parris Island

0:55 Do we have to worry about frozen pipes? This Beaufort plumber has the answer

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:21 'If it gives off heat, give it 3 feet'

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:03 New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the US