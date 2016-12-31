When making Marines doesn’t go by the book

1:36 What's your New Year's resolution? Locals, visitors share Pause

1:11 Mall fight breaks out between shopper and store manager

0:54 Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

2:29 Meet George: The first mature male great white tagged by OCEARCH

1:08 Beautiful Hanukkah moment at Hilton Head's Beth Yam

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:24 Alligator safety in Hilton Head, Lowcountry: Expert advice that could save your life

0:39 Snuffy the dog, shot by pellet gun, is determined to walk