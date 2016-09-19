You can give veterans a send-off before their Honor Flight

Honor Flight Savannah is scheduled to take a group of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. in mid-October, and the organization is inviting the public to help send them on their way.
The buses will leave from the air terminal on Friday, Oct. 14, at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah — if you’d like to help give them a send-off, plan to arrive there no later than 7:45 a.m.
You’ll need a photo identification to get through Hunter’s gate.
The mission of Honor Flight Savannah is to provide all-expense-paid trips for our veterans to visit their war memorials in Washington. The non-profit organization depends entirely on donations from the community to fund these trips.
To register for a trip, visit www.honorflightsavannah.org, or call 912-366-9020.
Wade Livingston
