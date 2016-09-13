Volunteer work leads to honor for this Marine family

A young Marine officer and his wife were recognized Tuesday for their service off base.
Sgt. Andrew Haubner and his wife, Cassandra, were chosen as the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce Military Family of the Quarter. The couple was recognized Tuesday during a Chamber event at Quality Inn in Beaufort.
The Haubners are youth directors at Decibel Church, over 24 students and seven program teachers, according to their nomination application. The couple recently used 10 days of vacation time to volunteer at Crossroads Summer Camp in Anderson, a children’s ministry.
Sgt. Haubner, 23, is a telecommunications administrator on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. He is also a member of the H&S Battalion Color Guard, participating in five events during the past three months.
