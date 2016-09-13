Beaufort, Jasper County veterans will want to know this

Area veterans can learn about a new program based in Charleston serving veterans in Beaufort and Jasper counties.
The Military and Veterans Service Alliance of the Lowcountry will hold a community meeting to provide information about SCServes in the Palmetto Electric community room at New River Center in Hardeeville at 11 a.m. Sept. 20.
SCServes provides a range of services to veterans, transitioning military members and their families, according to its website.
Those planning to attend should RSVP at www.mavsasc.org.
