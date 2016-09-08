Parris Island's Renforth: Growing up 'I was like a stray cat'

Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth threw out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game on Aug. 24, 2016, and the experience was more than a little surreal, he told The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet in an interview Sept. 7. "Incredible," he called it. And not in the way that the ceremonial honor can probably always be described that way. Renforth, who's been commandant of Parris Island since June 10, grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia, with little money, he said, and when he was 12 or 13, he and a friend used to hitchhike to nearby Pittsburgh to watch their beloved Pirates at the old Three Rivers Stadium. The roundtrip, Renforth shared, cost less than $1 a person, plus the price of a box of Twinkies.
Josh Mitelman The Island Packet & The Beaufort Gazette.

Recruits transform into US Marines — Follow-up

Of the four recruits who started out on a journey through basic training documented by on-base videographers, two graduated and two did not. Here's what happened to the two who fell out of the training sequence. Ramona Lopez, now with Platoon 4028, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, was scheduled to graduate Aug. 19, 2016. Dernnisha Smith is no longer training on Parris Island.

On Parris Island, nearly a Marine

After pushing through the final nine miles of the grueling "Crucible" on July 16, 2016, Marine recruits of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, and November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, arrived at the Peatross Parade Deck on Parris Island. This was their final test before earning the title, Marine.

Recruits transform into US Marines: Week 9 — Teamweek

Follow two recruits weekly on their journey to earn the title United States Marine: Joshua Hickman, Marion, Ohio; and Muhammed Pabon, Philadelphia, Pa. Of the original four recruits in this series, Ramona Lopez, San Angelo, Texas, was placed in a newer platoon to retake weapons training and Dernnisha Smith of Kenner, La., was placed on medical hold to manage bilateral stress injuries in her legs. Week 9 is "Teamweek," where recruits work in teams to accomplish a variety of depot maintenance missions.

Recruits transform into US Marines: Week 8 — The rifle range

Follow three recruits weekly on their journey to earn the title United States Marine: Ramona Lopez, San Angelo, Texas; Joshua Hickman, Marion, Ohio; and Muhammed Pabon, Philadelphia, Pa. In Week 8, recruits spend time on the rifle range. Recruit Dernnisha Smith of Kenner, La., one of the original four recruits in the video series, was dropped from her platoon to manage bilateral stress injuries in her legs.

