Local Military News
One-one-one with Parris Island's General Renforth
Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island since June 10, sat down for a lengthy interview with The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet on Sept. 7, 2016. The affable Renforth, who had a humble upbringing in Wheeling, West Virginia - and whose service includes multiple tours of duty in Iraq, including Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom - said it was "like getting struck by lightning" when he learned in late February that he'd landed one of the top jobs in the U.S. Marine Corps.Josh Mitelman The Island Packet & The Beaufort Gazette