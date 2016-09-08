One-one-one with Parris Island's General Renforth

Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island since June 10, sat down for a lengthy interview with The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet on Sept. 7, 2016. The affable Renforth, who had a humble upbringing in Wheeling, West Virginia - and whose service includes multiple tours of duty in Iraq, including Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom - said it was "like getting struck by lightning" when he learned in late February that he'd landed one of the top jobs in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Josh Mitelman The Island Packet & The Beaufort Gazette

Local Military News

On Parris Island, nearly a Marine

After pushing through the final nine miles of the grueling "Crucible" on July 16, 2016, Marine recruits of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, and November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, arrived at the Peatross Parade Deck on Parris Island. This was their final test before earning the title, Marine.

Local Military News

Recruits transform into US Marines: Week 9 — Teamweek

Follow two recruits weekly on their journey to earn the title United States Marine: Joshua Hickman, Marion, Ohio; and Muhammed Pabon, Philadelphia, Pa. Of the original four recruits in this series, Ramona Lopez, San Angelo, Texas, was placed in a newer platoon to retake weapons training and Dernnisha Smith of Kenner, La., was placed on medical hold to manage bilateral stress injuries in her legs. Week 9 is "Teamweek," where recruits work in teams to accomplish a variety of depot maintenance missions.

Local Military News

Recruits transform into US Marines: Week 8 — The rifle range

Follow three recruits weekly on their journey to earn the title United States Marine: Ramona Lopez, San Angelo, Texas; Joshua Hickman, Marion, Ohio; and Muhammed Pabon, Philadelphia, Pa. In Week 8, recruits spend time on the rifle range. Recruit Dernnisha Smith of Kenner, La., one of the original four recruits in the video series, was dropped from her platoon to manage bilateral stress injuries in her legs.

Editor's Choice Videos