Wind whipping, standing water at Beaufort Plaza ahead of Hermine

The wind has picked up and there is some water in the roadways in Beaufort ahead of the worst of Tropical Storm Hermine.
Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@islandpacket.com

Five dogs get the call for further auditions for 'Basement Bob'

Movie producer Uyen Le and co-director VW Scheich talk about selecting the five finalists for a doggie role in their movie, "Basement Bob". Two hundred dogs auditioned for the role last month in Port Royal, and the finalists were announced on Aug. 24, 2016, during a meet and greet hosted by the Beaufort Film Society at the Holiday Inn of Beaufort. The final dog will be chosen during a callback audition in the fall. “Basement Bob” will be the first feature to shoot in Beaufort in more than 15 years.

Behind Baby Joe: Beaufort 5 month old to undergo 3rd heart surgery

Five-month-old Joe Williams III, the son of Beaufort couple Lakesha and Joe Williams Jr., was born with a heart ailment known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Baby Joe underwent two heart surgeries in the first days of his life. On Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, he is scheduled to undergo another heart surgery. Mom and dad say they have great faith in his doctors and nurses at the Medical University of South Carolina Children's Hospital in Charleston, and are hopeful one day soon little Joe will live a normal, healthy life.

