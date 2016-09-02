Calm before the storm in Beaufort

Five-month-old Joe Williams III, the son of Beaufort couple Lakesha and Joe Williams Jr., was born with a heart ailment known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Baby Joe underwent two heart surgeries in the first days of his life. On Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, he is scheduled to undergo another heart surgery. Mom and dad say they have great faith in his doctors and nurses at the Medical University of South Carolina Children's Hospital in Charleston, and are hopeful one day soon little Joe will live a normal, healthy life.