Minor flooding, rain, wind in Beaufort as Hermine approaches

Heavy rain early this morning left some minor flooding in the usual low areas of Beaufort.
As of about 6:15 a.m., light rain and wind were the only other evidence of Hermine’s influence downtown. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division extended its tropical storm warning until 2 p.m., as of the latest update.
Tornado Watch in effect for Southeast Georgia and parts of Southeast South Carolina until 8 AM Friday. pic.twitter.com/VXgwAcD2HW— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 2, 2016
Beaufort is under a tornado watch until 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. Tornado warnings have been issued in other parts of the state and throughout Georgia.
Beaufort County schools and government offices are closed Friday. The county also announced its recycling centers are closed.
