Weapons, electronics stolen in Lady’s Island break-in

Nearly $3,900 worth guns, ammunition and electronics were stolen from a Trotters Loop home on Lady’s Island on Wednesday.
Among the missing items were a semi-automatic handgun, a rifle, three magazines, two gaming systems, two televisions and two laptops, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The total value of the stolen items was estimated to be $3,875, according to the report.
The family returned home around 8 p.m. to find the home had been robbed, according to the report. The homeowner told deputies the doors of the home were already damaged from a previous break-in but that some pry marks on one of the doors were new, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
