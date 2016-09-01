University of South Carolina Beaufort debuts ‘nostalgic’ art exhibit and lecture

The Studio Art Program and the fine arts department at the University of South Carolina Beaufort will present “Anonymous Ancestors,” an art installation by Susan Lenz, from Sept. 2-30 at the Sea Islands Center Gallery on the university’s campus.
The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. A public lecture will be conducted by Lenz Sept. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by an artist’s reception.
Susan Lenz lives in Columbia and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in medieval and renaissance studies from the Ohio State University. Susan has had solo engagements all over the country. Her work has been selected for national and international group exhibitions, earned merit and purchase awards and it has been in corporate and museum collections.
For the installation, thousands of anonymous, vintage photographs have been altered to create a nostalgic interior.
Details: kkeats@uscb.edu
