It’s September, which means it’s almost OktoPRfest

Port Royal’s OktoPRfest event is coming soon.
The third annual event will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Oct. 8. It will will shut down part of Paris Avenue for music, a kids area, craft and domestic beer and classic cars.
Entertainment will include Eric Daubert, Larew Dance Center, The Brewer Band and Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers. For kids, there will be a zipline, bounce house, rock wall, trampoline, face painting, clown and more. Carolina Tavern will sponsor a bratwurst-eating contest.
No pets will be allowed at the festival.
For information visit www.oldvillageportroyal.com or contact Brooke Buccola at 239-777-0761 or brooke.buccola@gmail.com.
