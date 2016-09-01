DragonBoat Beaufort race start time delayed because of tropical storm

Tropical Storm Hermine’s approach has prompted race organizers to delay the start of this weekend’s DragonBoat Beaufort event.
The race will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, according to a news release from DragonBoat Beaufort.
A decision will be made soon about Friday’s concert, the DragonBoat Beaufort Boogaloo, which is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We have to anchor start docks in the Beaufort River off the seawall, near the Woods Bridge,” DragonBoat President Greg Rawls said. “Our original plan was to do it Thursday, but due to expected bad weather, we decided it was safer to do it very early Saturday morning.
“The weather forecast for Saturday looks real good. We see no problems with starting our opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. (Saturday), with the DragonBoat races starting soon after.”
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
