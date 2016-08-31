Broken pipe spills sewage into headwaters of Battery Creek in Beaufort

Wastewater spilled into the headwaters of Battery Creek when a sewage pipe broke Monday near North Street in Beaufort.
Crews from the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority responded to the spill, collected “bacteriological water samples from the creek,” and repaired the pipe, according to a BJWSA news release.
Samples from the creek will be available Friday, the release said.
The water and sewer authority is working with staff from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control “to mitigate any effects” of the spill, according to the release.
“Signs have been posted in the area to inform the public about the overflow and will remain until normal sample results are obtained,” the release said.
If you see or suspect any type of spill from the sewer system, call at 843-987-9200.
