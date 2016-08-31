Local theatre group presents ‘Steel Magnolias’ on Hilton Head Island and Port Royal

Local theatre company Coastal Stage Productions is returning to Beaufort county venues with the Southern comedy/drama play “Steel Magnolias.”
The play will open at 8 p.m. Sept. 2-3 and 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Main Street Theatre on Hilton Head Island. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door.
The company will also present the play as a dinner theater at 6 p.m. Sept. 9-10 at 809 Paris Avenue in Port Royal for $48 in advance only.
To see just the performance in Port Royal, there will be a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Sept. 11 for $18 in advance and $20 at the door.
Set in a beauty parlor in southern Louisiana, “Steel Magnolias” illustrates how the lives of six distinctly different women interweave via the small town gossip that shadows the unending cycle of birth, marriage and death.
Details: www.brownpapertickets.com or call 912-656-1598
