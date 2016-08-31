Learn how to act in an emergency 101

Free training sessions for the Community Emergency Response Team program will be available to Beaufort County residents in October at the Technical College of the Lowcountry.
The program targets increasing self-sufficiency in a disaster and learning how to provide emergency assistance to others, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Courses will be held at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, room 125, 100 Community College Drive in Bluffton.
- Oct. 4, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Personal Preparedness and Hazard Mitigation
- Oct. 6, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Disaster Medical I
- Oct. 11, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Disaster Psychology/Terrorism Response
- Oct. 13, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Disaster Medical II / CERT Organization
- Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Fire Suppression /Disaster Search Techniques & Exercise
For more information or to register, call Major David Zeoli at 843-812-8035 or Kris Legg at 843-263-2783 or email cert@bcgov.net
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
