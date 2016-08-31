Will businesses now come to the Beaufort Commerce Park?

Beaufort Commerce Park recently earned a state designation city leaders hope draws business to the empty 161-acre industrial area.
The site has been recognized as a Palmetto Site by the S.C. Department of Commerce, according to a news release. The designation includes a report from a consulting firm on the strengths and weaknesses of the site, which can be shared with potential businesses.
The park has been empty since the city bought it out of foreclosure for $1.8 million in 2012.
Working with the city, the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce applied for the designation this summer. McCallum Sweeney Consulting analyzed the property and offered suggestions for improving its readiness, the news release said,
Among the property’s strengths the firm identified are its zoning; it’s mostly high ground; its access to U.S. 17 and Interstate 95; existing infrastructure; and Beaufort County’s job growth compared to the rest of the state, education and quality of life.
The issues with the site are a lack of a master plan; no rail service; multiple wetlands; and no traffic light on U.S. 21.
City Councilman Stephen Murray, who helped lead Beaufort’s participation in the project, said in the release the program will help improve the property’s marketability and give the Department of Commerce updated information when meeting with potential tenants.
