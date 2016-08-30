Burton Fire officer leads team with new certifications

Burton Fire District’s assistant fire chief was recently awarded with two special certifications from the Center of Public Excellence.
Randy Wells is now a Certified Chief Officer and a Certified Emergency Medical Services Officer following a peer review evaluating his “educational and professional experience, community involvements, and contributions to the fire/EMS profession”, according to a district news release.
Worldwide, only 1,175 people hold a CFO and 107 hold a CEMO. Nationally, only 42 individuals can claim either certification, according to the release.
Wells has been with the district for 13 years, the district said in the release. He is responsible for overseeing emergency medical response training and certification for the fire district’s members, it said.
Burton Fire Chief Harry Rountree said in the release that it’s professionals like Wells who have placed the Burton Fire District in the top tier of fire departments nationally.
“The Burton Fire District has been recognized as providing some the best fire protection and emergency medical response in the state and nation,” Rountree said. “Assistant Chief Wells’ commitment to personal excellence and public service exemplifies the caliber of firefighters protecting Burton citizens and we certainly are proud of him. Well deserved.”
In the past, Wells has also earned an Executive Fire Officer designation and has served on South Carolina’s Urban Search & Rescue Team, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments