Old jail in downtown Beaufort getting a new life

An old jailhouse is poised to become another venue for art in downtown Beaufort.
The Beaufort Arts Council and Mather Academy bought the old Beaufort County jailhouse on King Street for $390,000. Plans include renovating the old building for use as Arts Council offices, an art gallery and to host art classes, according to an Arts Council news release.
The timeline for completing the work will depend on the success of fundraising efforts, Beaufort Arts Council chairman Dick Stewart said.
The new facility would be called the King Street Arts Center. In addition to art classes, the new building will accommodate large events, the release said.
The Arts Council recently moved into 916 Port Republic St., relocating from Beaufort Town Center on Boundary Street.
There have been other attempts to redevelop the property, including a recent plan to develop single-family homes, duplexes and apartments on the lot.
