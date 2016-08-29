Suspects at large after Dollar General robbery

Two men robbed the Ribaut Road Dollar General at gunpoint just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. No injuries were reported.
One man was armed with a handgun during the incident, Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said.
The two ran away after getting an undisclosed amount of money from the store, according to a police report.
The men are described as black males, Able said. One is approximately six-feet tall, weighing 160 pounds.
The other suspect is about five-foot-eight, weighing 150 pounds, she said.
There was no video surveillance of the incident available, Able said.
