August 29, 2016 4:51 PM

Suspects at large after Dollar General robbery

By Joan McDonough

Two men robbed the Ribaut Road Dollar General at gunpoint just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

One man was armed with a handgun during the incident, Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said.

The two ran away after getting an undisclosed amount of money from the store, according to a police report.

The men are described as black males, Able said. One is approximately six-feet tall, weighing 160 pounds.

The other suspect is about five-foot-eight, weighing 150 pounds, she said.

There was no video surveillance of the incident available, Able said.

