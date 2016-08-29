Man stabbed Friday while walking down Parris Island Gateway

A 26-year-old man was stabbed while walking down Parris Island Gateway around 11:50 p.m. Friday.
He suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the lower left side of his back and was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said.
The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk on Parris Island Gateway when the man stabbed him as they passed one another, Able said. The victim was not robbed, and there is no video surveillance of the incident available, she said.
The man who stabbed him is described as a light-skinned black male of an unknown age, about 5-foot-8 and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, Able said.
The incident is still being investigated as “the incident location has changed multiple times during the course of the investigation and is still undetermined at this time,” Able said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
