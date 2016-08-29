Burton neighborhood cars coated in condiments

Three cars were vandalized in The Woodlands mobile home park in Burton on Friday night.
Mayonnaise, mustard, Crisco and vomit were some of the substances residents found smeared on three different cars on Saturday morning, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
On one woman’s driver’s side window, “420” was written in condiments, according to one report.
Another woman reported she came outside to find mustard all over the driver’s side of her car, according to a third report.
No further damage was done to the vehicles.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
