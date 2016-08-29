He’s an inspiration. He makes me so happy. He made me move to Beaufort: Locals chime in on the ‘Waving Man’

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Thomas L. Allen Sr. walks a little over a mile from his home on Stuart Point Road to stand by the highway in the dew and the grass from about 7 to 9:30 a.m.
He’s known as the Waving Man. And many whose commute takes them past the area have grown to expect his smiling face from the side of the road.
Have you spotted him? How does his work make you feel? Comment at the bottom of the page and let us know.
Here’s what a few of our Facebook fans had to say.
