August 29, 2016 10:07 AM

Burton area scene of four vehicle wrecks this weekend

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Burton saw four car wrecks this weekend with six people transported to the hospital, two with serious injuries.

The “most serious” crashes were on Trask Parkway, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

- Trask Parkway near Grey’s Hill, 5 p.m. Saturday

  • two-vehicle crash
  • both drivers transported to hospital
  • elderly female suffered serious injuries

- Trask Parkway near Laurel Bay, 4:30 a.m. Sunday

  • two-vehicle, head-on crash
  • both drivers transported to hospital
  • male driver suffered potentially serious injuries

- Castle Rock Road, 4 a.m. Sunday

  • one-vehicle crash, car struck tree
  • driver transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

- Savannah Highway, 6 p.m. Sunday

  • motorcycle crash
  • driver transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

