Burton area scene of four vehicle wrecks this weekend

Burton saw four car wrecks this weekend with six people transported to the hospital, two with serious injuries.
The “most serious” crashes were on Trask Parkway, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
- Trask Parkway near Grey’s Hill, 5 p.m. Saturday
- two-vehicle crash
- both drivers transported to hospital
- elderly female suffered serious injuries
- Trask Parkway near Laurel Bay, 4:30 a.m. Sunday
- two-vehicle, head-on crash
- both drivers transported to hospital
- male driver suffered potentially serious injuries
- Castle Rock Road, 4 a.m. Sunday
- one-vehicle crash, car struck tree
- driver transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
- Savannah Highway, 6 p.m. Sunday
- motorcycle crash
- driver transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments