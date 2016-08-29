Beaufort police a model for federal project on diversity

The Beaufort Police Department has been chosen to participate in a federal project aimed at increasing diversity on police forces.
The Center for Policing Equity, a research organization devoted to the relationship of police and their communities, is working with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on the project, called “Advancing Diversity in Law Enforcement.” The center reached out to Beaufort police because of how well the force appears to mirror the community, the Center for Policing Equity’s Chris Burbank wrote in a June letter inviting Beaufort to participate.
Top brass and other officers were interviewed for hours this month by project representatives. A final report will include recommendations of best practices distributed to law enforcement agencies throughout the country.
“Having insights from individuals at all levels within departments that are experiencing success in diversity can help create awareness about promising practices that other departments can duplicate,” wrote Burbank, a retired Salt Lake City, Utah, police chief and director of law enforcement engagement at the Center for Policing Equity.
Before the interviews this month, Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy said he hoped the panel wasn’t looking for a “magic answer.” The department hires the best candidates to come before the hiring board, he said.
“When we put somebody in a uniform and give them a badge, that’s a huge responsibility,” Clancy said. “And we’re not going to just take somebody and say we need another person of this color and make that the reason we hire them.
“We hire them because they are good-hearted people who have the qualifications necessary. We lean more toward the ethical makeup of people when they come before the board and let the rest of it fall where it may.”
