'By Our Love' service at Tabernacle Baptist Church

Local Beaufort churches gathered together to celebrate love and unity on Sunday afternoon.
Joan McDonough jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

Five dogs get the call for further auditions for 'Basement Bob'

Movie producer Uyen Le and co-director VW Scheich talk about selecting the five finalists for a doggie role in their movie, "Basement Bob". Two hundred dogs auditioned for the role last month in Port Royal, and the finalists were announced on Aug. 24, 2016, during a meet and greet hosted by the Beaufort Film Society at the Holiday Inn of Beaufort. The final dog will be chosen during a callback audition in the fall. “Basement Bob” will be the first feature to shoot in Beaufort in more than 15 years.

Beaufort News

Behind Baby Joe: Beaufort 5 month old to undergo 3rd heart surgery

Five-month-old Joe Williams III, the son of Beaufort couple Lakesha and Joe Williams Jr., was born with a heart ailment known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Baby Joe underwent two heart surgeries in the first days of his life. On Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, he is scheduled to undergo another heart surgery. Mom and dad say they have great faith in his doctors and nurses at the Medical University of South Carolina Children's Hospital in Charleston, and are hopeful one day soon little Joe will live a normal, healthy life.

Beaufort News

An ice skating rink in Beaufort?

An ice skating rink could be coming to Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort this winter season. Jimmy Durham, owner of the company that may install the rink, talks about why this would be a good for the community in Beaufort.

Beaufort News

Ohio deputy rescues Beaufort woman's chihuahua

Beaufort resident and animal rescuer Christina Olson watched as her chihuahua, "Monkey," was stolen near her home the night of July 3. After an exhaustive - and exhausting - 40-day search, including a 670-mile drive to Columbus, Ohio, Olson was reunited with her dog. It might not have happened if not for the determined work of "Monkey's hero," deputy Kevin Phillips of the Franklin County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office.

Local Military News

Recruits transform into US Marines — Follow-up

Of the four recruits who started out on a journey through basic training documented by on-base videographers, two graduated and two did not. Here's what happened to the two who fell out of the training sequence. Ramona Lopez, now with Platoon 4028, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, was scheduled to graduate Aug. 19, 2016. Dernnisha Smith is no longer training on Parris Island.

Editor's Choice Videos