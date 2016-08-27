Minor injuries after SUV overturns in 2-car wreck on Lady’s Island

Several people suffered minor injuries in a two-car wreck Saturday on Sams Point Road on Lady’s Island, according to a Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District spokesman.
Firefighters responded to the wreck just before 5 p.m., distrct spokesman Scott Harris said.
The driver of a Cadillac SUV that overturned was taken to the hospital by EMS as a precaution, Harris said. Passengers in the other vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, suffered minor injuries.
Sams Point Road was shut down while crews assisted the injured and cleared the area.
