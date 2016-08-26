Cut fiber-optic line causes network outages at Beaufort County facilities

During work Thursday on a commercial construction project on Lady’s Island, a fiber-optic line was cut, causing a loss in network connectivity at the Lady’s Island Airport, the St. Helena Island Branch Library, and nearby traffic cameras.
The county has started the repair process to restore telephone and internet services as soon as possible, according to a county news release.
The county has also determined that recent hardware failures involving telephone and computer systems at the Hilton Head Island Library Branch are likely due to an apparent lightning strike this past weekend, the release said.
