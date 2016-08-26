Suspects in Port Royal shooting, robbery located in Dorchester County

The final two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting and robbery on Aug. 4 at a Port Royal park were located Thursday in Dorchester County and arrested, according to the Port Royal Police Department.
Darielle Harris, 20, of Beaufort, and Dalonte Fripp, 17, of Port Royal, were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center Thursday evening where they each await a bond hearing, according to the jail’s website.
Fripp was charged with attempted murder, fleeing to evade arrest, unlawfully carrying a firearm, discharging a firearm within town limits, possession of a stolen firearm, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and conspiracy.
Harris was charged with conspiracy and accessory to a felony.
Fripp and Harris allegedly carried out a conspiracy to rob two male victims in John Parker Park around 3 p.m. on the day of the incident, according to a police report.
The two victims were talking to a young woman whom they had met the night before when two men “came out of the woods at the back of the park and came up to them with guns drawn,” according to the report.
The victims were told to hand over any money they had.
“The suspects opened fire,” shooting one victim in the side, according to the report.
Jamahn Callaway, 17, of Beaufort was arrested Aug. 15 as the third suspect in the robbery and faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy, two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carry of a handgun and resisting arrest in connection with the incident.
He is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
