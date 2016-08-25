Five dogs get the call for further auditions for 'Basement Bob'

Movie producer Uyen Le and co-director VW Scheich talk about selecting the five finalists for a doggie role in their movie, "Basement Bob". Two hundred dogs auditioned for the role last month in Port Royal, and the finalists were announced on Aug. 24, 2016, during a meet and greet hosted by the Beaufort Film Society at the Holiday Inn of Beaufort. The final dog will be chosen during a callback audition in the fall. “Basement Bob” will be the first feature to shoot in Beaufort in more than 15 years.
Jay Karr The Beaufort Gazette

Beaufort News

An ice skating rink in Beaufort?

An ice skating rink could be coming to Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort this winter season. Jimmy Durham, owner of the company that may install the rink, talks about why this would be a good for the community in Beaufort.

Beaufort News

Ohio deputy rescues Beaufort woman's chihuahua

Beaufort resident and animal rescuer Christina Olson watched as her chihuahua, "Monkey," was stolen near her home the night of July 3. After an exhaustive - and exhausting - 40-day search, including a 670-mile drive to Columbus, Ohio, Olson was reunited with her dog. It might not have happened if not for the determined work of "Monkey's hero," deputy Kevin Phillips of the Franklin County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office.

Beaufort News

Dick Stewart on 'massive' parking garage in Beaufort: Net positive for city

Beaufort developer Dick Stewart, who received initial approval from the city Wednesday to build a 496-vehicle parking garage downtown, says the structure, which in its current form has been referred to as "massive," would be a net positive for the city. For one, it would free space on bustling Bay Street, Stewart said. The garage, he says, would allow Beaufort to host major conventions, hotel guests, restaurant customers and others who use businesses Stewart owns downtown. Parking in the garage would be available to the public unless the garage is booked, he said.

Editor's Choice Videos