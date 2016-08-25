Beaufort County staff pitches in on Bluffton litter clean-up effort

Staff from Beaufort County and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office joined volunteers Wednesday to pick up litter along a Bluffton roadway.
The crews spent three hours cleaning up a two-mile stretch of S.C. 46, gathering 83 bags — or 1,245 pounds — of trash, according to a county news release.
The county encourages participation in local Adopt-A-Highway groups and reminds residents not to throw trash from their vehicles and to tightly cover loads being transported in the bed of trucks to prevent trash from being blown out of vehicles, the release said.
Anyone interested in adopting a two-mile section of road in Beaufort County and forming a new Adopt-A-Highway volunteer group should contact Caroline Jordan at 843-255-2734 or email cjordan@bcgov.net.
