Burton man charged in 1980 murder, rape waives bond hearing

The 63-year-old Burton man who allegedly killed a young man and then raped a young woman in 1980 waived his right to a bond hearing Thursday, according to his public defender Jessica Saxon.
Isaiah Gadson Jr. faces charges of murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and armed robbery in connection with incident on Jan. 6, 1980.
Gadson was arrested on Aug. 10 by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in Beaufort County Detention Center.
Gadson allegedly fired several shots into a parked van off of Old Salem Point Road, killing 18-year-old David Krulewicz, who was inside the van with his girlfriend, according to the release. Gadson then allegedly robbed the girl and raped her before running away, according to the release. The girl made it back to her home only a short distance away and called 911, the release said.
The DNA that investigators collected at the scene matched Gadson’s submitted DNA when he was arrested and faced with an attempted murder charge in June of this year, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
