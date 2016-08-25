Time is running out to provide comment on Beaufort County’s stormwater manual draft

The Beaufort County Stormwater Department is in the final week of seeking public input on the draft for the 2016 Beaufort County Manual for Stormwater Best Management and Design Practices manual.
The public comment period will close on Sept. 1, and the final draft will be presented for adoption to the county’s Stormwater Management Utility Board at a meeting on Sept. 14, according to a county news release.
Comments can be submitted to the Beaufort County Stormwater Department at wstormwater@bcgov.net or 843-255-2805.
Comments