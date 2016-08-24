Jewelry, guns among items stolen in series of Shell Point burglaries

Jewelry and guns were among the items targeted during a series of burglaries on the same road in Shell Point on Monday.
At least three houses on Broad River Drive were burglarized Monday and more than $80,000 worth of goods stolen, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports released Wednesday.
The burglaries are under investigation, Capt. Bob Bromage said Wednesday.
From one home, more than $35,000 worth of jewelry and two pistols were reported missing. Jewelry, cash and electronics were taken from a neighboring home. A crossbow, knife and jewelry were reported stolen from another home on the same road.
The three incidents were each reported about 3 p.m. Monday.
In one case, the side door was forced open, and the house appeared to have been rummaged through.
In another case, the back door was forced open, and a bedroom and closet were ransacked. Tire tracks in the backyard continued into the neighboring yard of a home also burglarized, the reports noted.
The back door of that home appeared to have had the deadbolt pried open. Jewelry and clothes were strewn about, and two Ruger handguns were reported missing.
