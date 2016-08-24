Ice skating coming to Beaufort? For some, it’s a stocking stuffer. Others would prefer coal.

Main Street Beaufort, working with Amazing Event Rentals, wants to put an ice-skating rink in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during the holidays. The rink would be open from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.
News of the idea drew quick response from readers on Facebook. And while many are in favor of the holiday plans, others were less than thrilled.
Here’s a sample of the response. What do you think of the idea? Comment at the bottom of the page and let us know.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments