Man shot in Shell Point, suspect sought

A man was shot in the neck outside a Shell Point home Wednesday morning, and investigators are looking for another man in connection with the shooting.
The man was shot about 10 a.m. on Cleveland Drive, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release said. He was being treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound to the neck and was expected to recover.
The man believed to have pulled the trigger is described as an African-American man who left in a black Toyota Avalon. No further description of the man was available.
Investigators were interviewing witnesses in Shell Point and collecting evidence Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information may call Cpl. Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous.
Comments