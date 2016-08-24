Beaufort News

August 24, 2016 11:04 AM

Local water utilities join national Imagine a Day Without Water campaign

Staff reports

The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority, Hilton Head Public Service District, Broad Creek Public Service District and South Island Public Service District will participate in Imagine a Day Without Water on Sept. 15

The campaign is an effort to educate the public about the water infrastructure issues, according to a news release from the water and sewer authority.

For more information, and to download a Water Awareness Journal, visit www.bjwsa.org/idww or contact Lou Brown at loub@bjwsa.org.

