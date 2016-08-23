Behind Baby Joe: Beaufort 5 month old to undergo 3rd heart surgery

Five-month-old Joe Williams III, the son of Beaufort couple Lakesha and Joe Williams Jr., was born with a heart ailment known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Baby Joe underwent two heart surgeries in the first days of his life. On Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, he is scheduled to undergo another heart surgery. Mom and dad say they have great faith in his doctors and nurses at the Medical University of South Carolina Children's Hospital in Charleston, and are hopeful one day soon little Joe will live a normal, healthy life.
An ice skating rink in Beaufort?

An ice skating rink could be coming to Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort this winter season. Jimmy Durham, owner of the company that may install the rink, talks about why this would be a good for the community in Beaufort.

Ohio deputy rescues Beaufort woman's chihuahua

Beaufort resident and animal rescuer Christina Olson watched as her chihuahua, "Monkey," was stolen near her home the night of July 3. After an exhaustive - and exhausting - 40-day search, including a 670-mile drive to Columbus, Ohio, Olson was reunited with her dog. It might not have happened if not for the determined work of "Monkey's hero," deputy Kevin Phillips of the Franklin County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office.

Dick Stewart on 'massive' parking garage in Beaufort: Net positive for city

Beaufort developer Dick Stewart, who received initial approval from the city Wednesday to build a 496-vehicle parking garage downtown, says the structure, which in its current form has been referred to as "massive," would be a net positive for the city. For one, it would free space on bustling Bay Street, Stewart said. The garage, he says, would allow Beaufort to host major conventions, hotel guests, restaurant customers and others who use businesses Stewart owns downtown. Parking in the garage would be available to the public unless the garage is booked, he said.

