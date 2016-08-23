Behind Baby Joe: Beaufort 5 month old to undergo 3rd heart surgery

Beaufort developer Dick Stewart, who received initial approval from the city Wednesday to build a 496-vehicle parking garage downtown, says the structure, which in its current form has been referred to as "massive," would be a net positive for the city. For one, it would free space on bustling Bay Street, Stewart said. The garage, he says, would allow Beaufort to host major conventions, hotel guests, restaurant customers and others who use businesses Stewart owns downtown. Parking in the garage would be available to the public unless the garage is booked, he said.