Hooray, you can camp again at Hunting Island: Here's 11 laws every visitor should know

Hunting Island campgrounds re-opened Friday ten months after Hurricane Matthew devastated the area.

More than a million visitors flock to Hunting Island every year to see Lowcountry nature in its finest form.

Hunting Island is a natural wonder — the most visited state park — and certain laws help preserve the natural environment and wildlife that make Hunting Island unique, scenic and adventurous.

Since 1935, Hunting Island has been designated a state park, protected under state jurisdiction with some not-so-well-known laws that help keep this destination safe and clean for both the tourists and the wildlife to enjoy.

Here are 11 laws you need to know before visiting: