Early spring in the Lowcountry? Dempsey Farms opens for strawberry picking season

1:24 'Cook them 'til they're gone': serving oysters for up to 800 Pause

0:40 'They're cute until they're in your house': Flying squirrels a major pest in Lowcountry

0:54 Jennifer Pinckney: 'I'm making the best of it.'

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

1:18 Reaching for the stars (and other objects): Scientific Savages show off their winning robot

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

1:22 Plan a new route: May River Road closed for a few hours

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

1:07 Hurricane Matthew: How can debris affect the shoreline?