  Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get

    Ted Turner has owned the 4,680-acre St. Phillips Island since 1979. It’s located between St. Helena Island and Pritchards Island, just north of Hilton Head Island, and is accessible only by boat.

Ted Turner has owned the 4,680-acre St. Phillips Island since 1979. It's located between St. Helena Island and Pritchards Island, just north of Hilton Head Island, and is accessible only by boat.
Ted Turner has owned the 4,680-acre St. Phillips Island since 1979. It’s located between St. Helena Island and Pritchards Island, just north of Hilton Head Island, and is accessible only by boat. Drew Martin Plantation Services Inc, Google Earth, AP

Beaufort News

Treasured islands: Six local islands you might not know exist

BY SARAH BOWMAN - sbowman@beaufortgazette.com

July 02, 2015 08:58 PM

UPDATED 9 MINUTES AGO

In Beaufort County, a boat navigates better than a car.

Nearly half of the county's 900 square miles are rivers, streams and sounds.

Dotting the watery landscape are more than 320 islands, including many where 21st century life hasn't waded ashore.

An absence of development means crabs crawl slowly without fear. Menageries of birds shake out their feathers, unwatched by binoculars. An explosion of plants flourish in the same way as a century ago.

The islands are not totally untouched by man. The handful of past and present owners hail from different walks of life, but a common trait binds them: the desire to escape, to venture out into those deep waters and touch on something unchanged.

Since the end of the 19th century, generations of the wealthy have set up hunting and fishing retreats to which they could escape.

For a brief time in the 1930s, nudists defied convention on the beaches, relying on the islands' lushness to clothe their secrets.

University and government officials depend on the same remoteness to conduct research ill suited for the mainland.

Generations of Lowcountry children escaped to them, too. These wilderness playgrounds were free of parental rules.

As a young boy, Pierre McGowan, now 88, and his brothers boated to the barrier islands to camp, hunt and fish, free from those rules for entire weekends. Fiddling with a calculator recently, McGowan surmised he's walked more than 5,000 miles along each island.

They were magical places then. Those that have avoided development still are today, McGowan contends.

"My attraction to these island jewels was akin to an addiction," said McGowan who grew up on St. Helena Island and has written two books about the barrier islands.

Similar to a cool rush of water, the islands' histories delight those who care to listen.

Here's just a few of their stories. Below these links, find a map to help you locate the islands.

Sea turtles, marine life get close look on USCB's Pritchards Island
With campuses in Bluffton and Beaufort, the University of South Carolina Beaufort is anchored in the community. But it also has another campus of sorts, one many don't know about and is only open to a select few: Pritchards Island. | READ
Bull Island, winter retreat to an American legend
In the early 1900s, Alfred Lee Loomis added Lowcountry landowner to an impressive list of titles when he purchased, together with his business partner and brother-in-law Landon Thorne, 17,000 acres of Hilton Head Island. In 1962, his son bought Bull Island. | READ
On Morgan Island, only monkeys are allowed
With about 3,500 monkeys roaming the land and hanging from the trees, Morgan Island -- aptly nicknamed Monkey Island -- is home to one of only two Rhesus monkey colonies in the United States. The other is on Florida's Silver River. | READ
Yours for $24 million: Ted Turner's St. Phillips Island
Although named St. Phillips Island, the nearly 4,700 acre spread is best known for another name -- Ted Turner. | READ
Wild and free: Cat Island was home to nation's first nudist colony
Cat Island was briefly home to a nudist colony, founded in 1932 by Gilbert and Gertrude Parks, who hoped to mimick the popular nude retreats in Europe. | READ
Rose Island, an island oasis, soon to be shared with others
Every day on Rose Island brings something new for island owner John Murdaugh and his family. | READ

