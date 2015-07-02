Treasured islands: Six local islands you might not know exist

More Videos 0:35 Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery Pause 0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:52 What does Trump's executive order on offshore drilling mean? 2:02 How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 0:50 Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:34 You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all? 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:25 Crash on William Hilton Parkway 1:51 'Talk about suicide,' SC sheriff says after deputy kills himself Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get Ted Turner has owned the 4,680-acre St. Phillips Island since 1979. It’s located between St. Helena Island and Pritchards Island, just north of Hilton Head Island, and is accessible only by boat. Ted Turner has owned the 4,680-acre St. Phillips Island since 1979. It’s located between St. Helena Island and Pritchards Island, just north of Hilton Head Island, and is accessible only by boat. Drew Martin Plantation Services Inc, Google Earth, AP

Ted Turner has owned the 4,680-acre St. Phillips Island since 1979. It’s located between St. Helena Island and Pritchards Island, just north of Hilton Head Island, and is accessible only by boat. Drew Martin Plantation Services Inc, Google Earth, AP